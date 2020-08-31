Horoscopes: August 31

CANCER (June 22-July 22). How productive you are today will have everything to do with the amount of interference you get from yourself. Why would you interfere with your own work? A wonderful question that only you know the answer to.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Emotions come and go. Moods settle in for a handful of minutes or hours or days. Today, you have a talent for shaking off certain feelings and turning them around before they settle into full-blown moods.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It takes guts to be assertive, but the alternative is that you let your wishes, preferences and needs go unknown and run the risk of later becoming unsatisfied or disgruntled.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know that the way you talk to yourself profoundly impacts your mood, and yet, often, you are not aware of the particulars. Today, there will be obvious benefits to listening in closely to that you-to-you dialogue.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Is it really possible to organize your thoughts, and if so, how so? Alphabetical? First come, first served? By numerical urgency level? You’ll intuitively stumble upon the best way and have astounding clarity for the effort.