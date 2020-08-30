Horoscopes: August 30

There’s a goldilocks situation going on in the realm of thought with this Venus-Pluto opposition. Our thoughts will have a tendency to alternately blur by too fast, chug on too slow or ride at a cognitive flow that feels just right. How able are you to control the speed of thought? Consciously control your breathing and you’re off to a good start.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 30). You’ll communicate your heart beautifully, and others will reciprocate often throughout the year. You’ll speak words that become your future. Others witness you doing this and want you to do the same for them. New friends are featured, as well as a fun and unexpected escape. You’ll return with big ideas and motivation. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 22, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Avoid getting defensive with your teammates. You cannot be in a defensive position and on the same side all once. What triggers the defense? Assess the validity of that threat.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has emotional kryptonite. It’s easier to avoid yours if you know what it is. When you feel weakened by a situation, this is a gift. Identify the contributing factors.