 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Horoscopes: August 30
0 comments

Horoscopes: August 30

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Holiday Mathis

There’s a goldilocks situation going on in the realm of thought with this Venus-Pluto opposition. Our thoughts will have a tendency to alternately blur by too fast, chug on too slow or ride at a cognitive flow that feels just right. How able are you to control the speed of thought? Consciously control your breathing and you’re off to a good start.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 30). You’ll communicate your heart beautifully, and others will reciprocate often throughout the year. You’ll speak words that become your future. Others witness you doing this and want you to do the same for them. New friends are featured, as well as a fun and unexpected escape. You’ll return with big ideas and motivation. Gemini and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 22, 1 and 18.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Avoid getting defensive with your teammates. You cannot be in a defensive position and on the same side all once. What triggers the defense? Assess the validity of that threat.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Everyone has emotional kryptonite. It’s easier to avoid yours if you know what it is. When you feel weakened by a situation, this is a gift. Identify the contributing factors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When change is in the air, you sense it before anyone else. You notice that something feels different before you know exactly what it is. On high alert, you’ll figure it out soon enough.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). There is a beautiful new influence coming into your world, one that seems like it would need to be organized for and around, but that is not the case. It doesn’t need to be arranged, only allowed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Learning takes place in several modalities. You move your body to learn. You talk your subject out, listen on it, write about it. Trying to learn using only one modality is like trying to walk on only one leg.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What were the underlying issues that started your journey to change? It may be hard to remember this, but try because it’s worth noting the differences and similarities between then and now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you feel loved at the deepest levels and for something beyond your identity, your superficial successes or your usefulness to others, ego fades. You don’t need it so much.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though you are not, strictly speaking, a newcomer to a situation, going in with a beginner’s mind will increase your luck exponentially. Innocent and unbiased reception allows you to see and absorb more.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Rituals are, essentially, habits with a heightened sense of meaning. You have a fantasy about incorporating certain rituals into your life. Start small, by attaching a small action to an already established habit.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You feel pulled toward one activity or person more than the others. Is it a calling or just a curiosity? These distinctions don’t matter as you flow your attention to what does.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re looking out for others. You’ll focus on risk. You’ll dig with excellent questions. What are the unknown unknowns? Which solutions fare better than the alternatives?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You know your values, and you think often about what you really want. But these things change. The shifts are palpable today. Reassess. You will surprise yourself.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Horoscopes: August 25
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: August 25

In terms of brute strength, Venus is seriously outmatched in the cosmic tug o’ war with mighty Jupiter, but muscle isn’t everything. Fortune f…

Horoscopes: Aug. 26
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: Aug. 26

A text from my Sagittarian poet friend David Harris says, “Words are paths to emotional sovereignty.” The encouragement is fitting for this lu…

Horoscopes: August 24
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: August 24

The end is the beginning. The answer brings up the next question. The solution produces a new problem. The turbine of the world is unfinished …

Horoscopes: August 28
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: August 28

Your experience is bound by the words you have to describe it. Experiences can be reduced by their explanation. Words cannot do justice to wha…

Horoscopes: August 27
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: August 27

The true dignity of a thing is found in its natural state, a state that can be hard to recall after life and evolution have their way — modifi…

Horoscopes: August 29
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: August 29

The goodwill between Mercury and Jupiter gives a rosy filter to this moment in our story. Bonus: in the way of a snapshot that captures someth…

Horoscopes: August 23
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: August 23

When needing a bus to take you to Ohio, it will do you no good to get on whichever bus pulls up to the stop next, unless, of course, that one …

Horoscopes: August 19
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: August 19

If only it were easier to make yourself do the things you say you want to do. It’s as though you’re two different people: the one who wants ne…

Horoscopes: August 21
Horoscopes

Horoscopes: August 21

The final day of the Leo sun brings focus to the many selves inside each individual. Anyone who wants to get to know you better will wish to k…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News