Horoscopes: August 3

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you can’t lessen the measurable impact of a thing, you can still alter the immeasurable elements. Only you can determine how much it means to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can love a plant all you want, but it will grow according to the sunlight and soil, not according to your love. To position and provide what’s required for thriving — this is how to effectively love a plant or anything else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you experience it at home, and then, when you try to get away from it it’s still there but no matter where you go, that means that you’re it. This is about the best news you could get; that the thing is well within your locus of control.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The river never stops. It is moved by water falling from the sky to the mountaintop, where water rushes down to the deepest part of the ocean. You, feeling stuck, are, in fact, in motion. Your connection to others makes it so.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though you receive praise for being versatile and adept at many endeavors, you’d feel like you’re somewhere instead of everywhere. Today, you long for and will achieve, focus.