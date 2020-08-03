You have permission to edit this article.
Horoscopes: August 3
Horoscopes: August 3

Holiday Mathis

When you’re making choices for yourself, the answer doesn’t have to be objectively optimal, it only has to be a good fit. One person’s good decision is another person’s disastrous choice. Considering the difficult square between Mars and Jupiter, the shortest route to creating harmony may be simply staying true to your own values.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (August 3). You can trust instinct and intuition better than any other influence around right now. You are like a blessed baby who doesn’t have to know where it’s going or what it’s doing to be blissfully protected. A risk taken in September brings abundantly more opportunity. Health and love improvements happen in November. Sagittarius and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 45, 2, 28 and 16.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Being stuck is a thing that happens when you’re afraid of loss. Once you’re willing to lose a thing, you can drop it. There’s suddenly some wiggle room, if not an entire swath of space you can simply walk on out of.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you can’t quite put words to this thing you’re doing, don’t let that bother you. As suggested by the ancient philosopher Laotzu, “The way is ever nameless.”

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There is no need to reach or struggle for your contentment; you only need to claim it if you want it. If you don’t, that is fine, too. It will be waiting for you either way.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). When you can’t lessen the measurable impact of a thing, you can still alter the immeasurable elements. Only you can determine how much it means to you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can love a plant all you want, but it will grow according to the sunlight and soil, not according to your love. To position and provide what’s required for thriving — this is how to effectively love a plant or anything else.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you experience it at home, and then, when you try to get away from it it’s still there but no matter where you go, that means that you’re it. This is about the best news you could get; that the thing is well within your locus of control.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The river never stops. It is moved by water falling from the sky to the mountaintop, where water rushes down to the deepest part of the ocean. You, feeling stuck, are, in fact, in motion. Your connection to others makes it so.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Even though you receive praise for being versatile and adept at many endeavors, you’d feel like you’re somewhere instead of everywhere. Today, you long for and will achieve, focus.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Before you ask a person to give you something, you might want to check to make sure that it is within their ability to do so. This one assurance will steer interactions in a productive direction.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There is a point in which the most productive thing you can do is nothing at all. Think of a screw. If you tighten it past a certain point, it becomes stripped and no longer can perform its purpose. Know when to stop.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your mindset around money and what it’s for is changing. Try this on: You have enough and therefore you are rich. Could this statement be true? How does it make you feel?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The infinite is formless, which is why we need frames made out of our judgments and rules, our boundaries and negations. It’s a day to use and celebrate the word “no,” as it creates the frame around all your yesses.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

