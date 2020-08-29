Horoscopes: August 29

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Mistakes will be made. The way of progress is to admit to them, deal with the problem, learn from the sequence and either build on that or move along to the next thing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To keep from falling behind, look ahead. Figure out what you might need up there. Grab it and keep walking. Soon, you’ll be looking back and offering advice to the people who stand where you are now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You don’t like to feel as though other people know the plan and you don’t. But you’ll either get comfortable with that, or you’ll ask for the schedule, the sequence, the inside scoop, the map, the numbers, the recipe.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your guide will be a strong inner will that has always been there, though not always as assertive as it is today. If you’re not acting in your own best interest, it will pipe up with loud complaints.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Virtue is best delivered with humility, talent with vulnerability, might with mercy. The cosmic packaging doesn’t always team the right qualities together so you’ll do some intentional pairing.