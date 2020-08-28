Horoscopes: August 28

Your experience is bound by the words you have to describe it. Experiences can be reduced by their explanation. Words cannot do justice to what we live. It can go the other way though, as it likely will with Mercury moving into a trine with Jupiter. Language will open experience and help us to appreciate aspects of it we otherwise wouldn’t.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (AUG. 28). Confidence surges. You’ll often make your entrance like the star who knows just what the scene needs. Where there’s a triumph to be claimed, you’ll claim it. Where there’s not, you’ll invent a game. A settlement in September helps you launch new projects. Family decisions affect you favorably in January. Scorpio and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 48, 2, 26 and 8.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Lady Gaga lives for the applause “applause... applause...” or so she sings, though she would agree that with worthy tasks, the glory-seeking aim that was the initial draw usually fades into the satisfaction of the work itself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People won’t ask the right questions so don’t wait for them to inquire. Talk about what you want to talk about. Discus the headway you’ve made. Speak of your curiosities. Take charge of the conversational flow.