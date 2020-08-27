Horoscopes: August 27

The true dignity of a thing is found in its natural state, a state that can be hard to recall after life and evolution have their way — modifications here, manipulations there, adaptations and dressings. Its essence is often lost to survival’s long list of compromises. Venus and Neptune offer a vision outside bounds of time and circumstance, back to quiddity.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 27). You’ll be focused but not serious. You’ll attract people who want to get things accomplished and laugh at the same time. The next 10 weeks see you wheeling and dealing yourself into a prime position. You’ll notice who wants your happiness more than you want it yourself. That’s a love you can count on and build a life around. Scorpio and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 40, 18, 2 and 39.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Nice isn’t always good, and not nice isn’t always bad. There are many reasons people have for doing what they do and for being in the mood they are in. Stay aware of the bigger picture.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Doing only what you like provides you with but a bland palate of satisfactions. Incorporate what you dislike, and you’re onto something. But it really starts to get interesting when you dive into what you despise.