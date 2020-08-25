 Skip to main content
Horoscopes: August 25
Horoscopes: August 25

Holiday Mathis

In terms of brute strength, Venus is seriously outmatched in the cosmic tug o’ war with mighty Jupiter, but muscle isn’t everything. Fortune favors those who find, know and play their advantages. A lucky arrangement of Mercury and Uranus promises windows of opportunity that open and close quickly, so stay alert, and act fast.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 25). There has been and will continue to be much that was out of your control, and yet your deft handling of circumstances will put you in power. You will lead a group and do so in the spirit of hope and justice. Make a play for unlikely prizes in the new year because you’ll be exceptionally lucky. February brings a financial boon. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 40, 39, 3 and 22.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just when you think you know what you care about, you discover feelings you didn’t even know were there for people, places or things. In short, you’ll be amazed at your own passion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). How do you care for a person who doesn’t need your care? That’s easy: You do what’s fun. As you follow your own curiosity and joy, it sparks the same in others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Many will be attracted to your kindness, including orphans, strays, wounded souls and kindred spirits. You’ll be open to all types and learn a little something from each person you interact with.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You are inspired by encouragement and support. You’re also inspired by criticism and competition. Neither way is better than the other. Take motivation wherever you can get it, no judgment.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some of your resources are not readily apparent. They are like underwater springs. Like the ancients who used a sacred stick to find water underground, apply your intuition to divine your way to the good stuff.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The flow of energy through a location matters even more than the location itself today. Bad organization leads to unnecessary stress. Arrange things so you can easily move through.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Love isn’t always wise, but it is unwise indeed to shun love. Open yourself to love from wherever it may come, and accept as much of it as you are given.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Don’t hold out for magic. Make it happen. Align yourself with powerful forces to bring about a certain result, or learn the smoke-and-mirrors tricks that create an effect. Magic is within your ability.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The last word goes to the one who is the most stubborn, not the most correct. Either way, it is a childish prize to fight for unless you are a parent teaching respect and manners to a child.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In dedicating yourself to being more effective, you will have the bonus of being more powerful. With power comes responsibility. You’ll be deciding, realistically, if you really want it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The new person entering your life is neither entirely familiar nor entirely strange. There is some old Karma to work out here. No need to ask too may questions, though ... feel your way through it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Much will be sorted out in 15 silent, thoughtful minutes. Those breaks during which you retreat to the sanctuary of your own mind will recharge you and open you to wonderful ideas.

Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.

