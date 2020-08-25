Horoscopes: August 25

In terms of brute strength, Venus is seriously outmatched in the cosmic tug o’ war with mighty Jupiter, but muscle isn’t everything. Fortune favors those who find, know and play their advantages. A lucky arrangement of Mercury and Uranus promises windows of opportunity that open and close quickly, so stay alert, and act fast.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 25). There has been and will continue to be much that was out of your control, and yet your deft handling of circumstances will put you in power. You will lead a group and do so in the spirit of hope and justice. Make a play for unlikely prizes in the new year because you’ll be exceptionally lucky. February brings a financial boon. Libra and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 40, 39, 3 and 22.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Just when you think you know what you care about, you discover feelings you didn’t even know were there for people, places or things. In short, you’ll be amazed at your own passion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). How do you care for a person who doesn’t need your care? That’s easy: You do what’s fun. As you follow your own curiosity and joy, it sparks the same in others.