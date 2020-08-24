Horoscopes: August 24

CANCER (June 22-July 22). If just about anyone can do it, then you probably won’t want to. You are feeling your individuality in a big way and you’re simply in no mood to be lumped into the masses.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe you don’t revel in your solitude, but you have a healthy tolerance of it that keeps you from making terrible choices for company out of fear. Solo missions are actually enormously pleasurable for you now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There is nothing great or meek about leadership; it’s just a position, the same as “support team member” is a position and “service provider” is a position. Today’s questions: Which position do you want?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). At any given moment, you are riding somewhere on the wheel of feelings, though you seldom stop to identify the space. Is it inspired or silly? Bored or competitive? It will be a valuable if not liberating thing to note.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Focus on building relationships and everything else will fall into place. Don’t worry about making inroads with the right people. There are no right people. Just start where you are.