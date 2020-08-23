Horoscopes: August 23

When needing a bus to take you to Ohio, it will do you no good to get on whichever bus pulls up to the stop next, unless, of course, that one happens to be going to Ohio. On the first full day of the Virgo sun, choose your company the way you would choose a bus. Don’t just get on board with anyone. The right people are worth waiting for.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 23). Promises abound. People make and keep them to you; you make and keep them to yourself. You don’t have to know how you will accomplish goals. You just need to commit and the way will reveal itself as you go. You’ll love how seriously you are taken in October, just as much as you’ll love making people laugh. Scorpio and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 40, 2 and 22.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Routines are like train tracks; once established, you can chug along to your destination without too much drama. Routines will help you do things that would be very hard otherwise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People will communicate via their attendance. Being late says something, and being early says something else. Absence speaks loudly, though nothing says more than showing up prompt and wholly.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). “I’ll take your silence as a non-goodbye,” writes the poet Chelsey Minnis. You are safe to similarly interpret the space between you and another in this way today.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). What you once thought of as trivial will get such good usage today that, from here on out, you may change your stance entirely on the matter of what qualifies as triviality.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you can’t say a thing succinctly, that only means you’re still trying to work out which part of it is important. The principle holds true in any pursuit. Economy will come with experience.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). “I couldn’t say” means something different from “I don’t know,” or even, “who knows?” and these and other subtle differences of language will, to you, be packed in meaning. Nothing will get by you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You are unique. To whatever extent you can, set up your environment to flow in a way that supports your particular needs, preferences and thinking style.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re excellent company! You’re fun. You know things that others don’t, and you bring a fresh take to experiences. People want to be around you, and this is why you’re in high demand.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Today, you’ll be doing the typical you thing but on an atypical scale. Working much bigger or much smaller than usual will highlight your talent in such a way as to teach you where your strengths and weaknesses lie.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Direct others. They are waiting for your guidance. Delegate tasks so you will have the time and resources you need to find fulfillment outside of your usual duties.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Some are too proud to admit they do not understand what’s being said and will hide their confusion while pretending to track with the conversation. Anticipate this. Problems are averted with thorough communication.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll observe drama without taking part in it. You cannot help on this one. People need to sort their own problems. The best you can do is to be appreciative of the sanity and serenity in your world.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
