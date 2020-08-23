Horoscopes: August 23

When needing a bus to take you to Ohio, it will do you no good to get on whichever bus pulls up to the stop next, unless, of course, that one happens to be going to Ohio. On the first full day of the Virgo sun, choose your company the way you would choose a bus. Don’t just get on board with anyone. The right people are worth waiting for.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 23). Promises abound. People make and keep them to you; you make and keep them to yourself. You don’t have to know how you will accomplish goals. You just need to commit and the way will reveal itself as you go. You’ll love how seriously you are taken in October, just as much as you’ll love making people laugh. Scorpio and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 40, 2 and 22.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Routines are like train tracks; once established, you can chug along to your destination without too much drama. Routines will help you do things that would be very hard otherwise.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People will communicate via their attendance. Being late says something, and being early says something else. Absence speaks loudly, though nothing says more than showing up prompt and wholly.