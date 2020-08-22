Horoscopes: August 22

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Human perception (and indeed, survival) depends on filtering out more than what we let into our awareness. You may be noticing a lot more than the others. Try not to hold it against them.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s going well. It doesn’t mean that all the lights are green or that the journey is comfortable, cool and frustration-free. It just means that you are actually getting somewhere.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). When you know where you want to go but not how to get there, don’t worry. You’ll figure it out. If you don’t know where to go, then wait until you get an idea. Better to sit and conserve your energy than to aimlessly wander.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Most of the offers that come from the world of commerce aren’t even worth the time it takes to read the small print. Navigate via intuition and the advice of trusted friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The remedy to get past fear and discomfort is to do the very thing you would most want to avoid. You don’t have to do it a lot though because once or twice will get you over things quite nicely today.