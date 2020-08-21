Horoscopes: August 21

The final day of the Leo sun brings focus to the many selves inside each individual. Anyone who wants to get to know you better will wish to know who you are alone, who you are with family and who you are at work. If someone only wants to know who you are when you are with them, it’s a bad sign. Run for the hills.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 21). There’s an endeavor or person who makes your pulse quicken — an inspiring influence. And you’ll put more effort into the relationship than you ever thought you would, with fantastic results. Your competitive streak will benefit the whole team. A discovery process sends you adventuring. In March you’ll invest and win. Aquarius and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 35, 1, 7 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Thinking counts as effort, but nothing comes into being through thought alone. Air must be moved, words spoken, written or sung, action and work of any kind completed. The more air that’s moved, the more real a thing becomes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Generosity is among your most attractive qualities. You’ll decide just how much would be appropriate to give, and then double it. It’s not a move for every day, but it makes you feel amazing right now.