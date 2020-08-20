Horoscopes: August 20

Like the other animals, humans are at their best in a healthy physical environment. The Virgo moon is extremely well aspect by several planets today. This influence speaks of the luck in tidying up. Whatever we do to make our environment better — whether it’s the environment of our body, home, community or other — it’s a peace promotion.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 20). You measure your own happiness and success with new metrics this year, ones that are more personally satisfying and relevant to your soul. Between this and the excellent relationships you nurture, the solar journey takes you from adventure to adventure, revealing along the way your most effective self. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 22, 1, 7 and 45.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Smart people won’t have time to prove they are smart today because they will be too busy chasing their curiosity around. You can relate. Your interests will lead you to like minds.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The novice is proud of and wants full recognition for talents and skills. The wise would rather go unlauded, realizing the strategic advantage in being underestimated.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Human memory is flawed. Even the best memories are unreliable and susceptible to corrosion over time. Record things as you go. This is the most dependable way, and you’ll be glad you did.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You thought a thing ran its course. You thought you were done and wouldn’t return to it, but this business is, apparently, unfinished. Otherwise, it wouldn’t keep calling you back.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today, you’ll tidy up a mess in your personal life. Don’t have a messy personal life? Consider adding more love to it. Love is, essentially, messy. All the best things in life are.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Modern society’s overemphasis on identity is as common as it is problematic. It’s useful to know what you want and what you like, but that shouldn’t be confused with who you are.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s hard to notice any particular thing in a cluttered environment. But whatever you drop into a blank space will get all the attention. This is why you clear your mind before concentrating on what you love.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re not sure what you owe those around you. You’re not sure where you end and they begin. That you are willing to delve into such maddening questions is evidence of your evolved soul. None of us stand alone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You care deeply about an idea and will work to bring it into the real world. Because you cannot give this same treatment to every idea, you’ll also be letting go of ideas you don’t think are very actionable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). It’s a day to celebrate. Celebrate small and privately, celebrate on-blast, celebrate for obvious reasons and for no reason at all. What’s celebrated will grow.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). “Tell me something good,” sang Rufus, and Chaka Khan followed up with what has got to be top-of-list for most people, which is to say: “Tell me that you love me.” Don’t hold out with your heart. Express.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You’ll have strong feelings. Don’t try and stop them; rather, you’ll do well to direct them, for instance into work, sports or creative expression. Even anger can be made into something beautiful, powerful and rousing.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
