Horoscopes: August 20

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You thought a thing ran its course. You thought you were done and wouldn’t return to it, but this business is, apparently, unfinished. Otherwise, it wouldn’t keep calling you back.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Today, you’ll tidy up a mess in your personal life. Don’t have a messy personal life? Consider adding more love to it. Love is, essentially, messy. All the best things in life are.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Modern society’s overemphasis on identity is as common as it is problematic. It’s useful to know what you want and what you like, but that shouldn’t be confused with who you are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s hard to notice any particular thing in a cluttered environment. But whatever you drop into a blank space will get all the attention. This is why you clear your mind before concentrating on what you love.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re not sure what you owe those around you. You’re not sure where you end and they begin. That you are willing to delve into such maddening questions is evidence of your evolved soul. None of us stand alone.