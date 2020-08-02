Horoscopes: August 2

The August moon hangs heavy in an Aquarian slice of the summer sky. This humanitarian lunar influence recalls the responsibility of each individual to the human collective and celebrates the accompanying sense of belonging. Associated names for this moon include: green corn moon, grain moon, red moon or sturgeon moon.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 2). Make plans, and then offer them up to the rains of felicity. Though your strategies and intentions get an extra dose of cosmic love, it is what you do with the “now” that makes this year sing. Your capacity to absorb, join, celebrate and improve upon the moment is at the root of wondrous relationships and uncanny luck. Libra and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 40, 27, 19 and 5.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you take no pleasure in the suffering of others, sometimes the tragic television show or troubled friend makes you glad for your own position. It isn’t perfect by any stretch, but you’re better off than many.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You can take your time evaluating the trade, but more time won’t give you the answer. This is a matter of accepting what you know in an instant and can be summed up like this: If it’s too good to be true, it isn’t.