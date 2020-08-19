Horoscopes: August 19

If only it were easier to make yourself do the things you say you want to do. It’s as though you’re two different people: the one who wants next-version you and the one who wants comfortable ole you. The bad news is you can only choose one. The good news is Mercury enters ever-improving Virgo today — one vote for leveling up.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 19). Focus is might. You’re on to bigger things this year, and you’ll notice that what used to distract you now seems like a quaint decoration with no power over your attention. Family learns from you. The new year shows a shift in your presentation style. You’ll attract different professional and personal situations. Cancer and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 3, 30, 31, 2 and 15.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). An industrious mood takes hold. Avoid applying it to long-term commitments. You’ll have the sort of flair that is best put to use on a task you’re likely to finish in a day.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To love a person wholly is to love many versions of that person, past, present and future. Those versions are always alive somewhere in the totality of a person. Loving a person means loving change.