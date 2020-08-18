Horoscopes: August 18

To paraphrase the Bard, all the world is a stage, and we are merely players. Shakespeare goes on to say that each of us, over time, will play many parts. The sun and moon in theatrical Leo brings role reversals and changes. Don’t wait for a director to cast you. Fortune favors those who grab the costume they want and take the stage.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 18). You’re not one to take a risk just for the thrill of it, but you’ll risk quite a lot for the results and people you deem worthy, and that’s precisely what makes this year stellar. You’ll go all in, and not only will it be enormously satisfying in the moment; you’ll look back in pride and astonishment at who you are and all that unfolds. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 19, 10, 4, 18 and 12.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Do not doubt that you can go beyond your previous limits. “Start by doing what’s necessary; then do what’s possible; and suddenly you are doing the impossible.” — St. Francis of Assisi

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s easier to forgive an enemy than it is to let someone close to you off the hook. Do both. No one is ever so free as they are when they are free of resentment.