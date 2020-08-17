Horoscopes: August 17

CANCER (June 22-July 22). The victory is yours, which is weird because you didn’t even know you were in a competition. Do not let that stop you from using what you’re given.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s sometimes hard to tell whether you’re excited or anxious. Either way, there’s a job to be done. Breathe through the nerves and remind yourself what matters here.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Unreasonable purchases have their place and time. As fellow Virgo Dorothy Parker suggested, “Take care of the luxuries and the necessities will take care of themselves.”

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The people around you with similar backgrounds and experiences will not be the most useful to you now. The objective and unbiased eye is invaluable, and it only comes from an outsider with a different experience.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Consider, just for one day, doing hardly a thing beyond showing up. It’s what most people are doing. Pull back and you’ll be suddenly aware of, for better or worse, what a whole lot of extra effort you normally put in.