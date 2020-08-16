Horoscopes: August 16

Dramatic connections and mixed emotions figure into this passionate fire sign trine involving Mercury in Leo and Mars in Aries. Keep in mind that the hot feelings burn on an energy source like strong currents of care, deep-rooted fear or attraction in excess. The other thing to remember is that no feeling lasts forever, so enjoy or endure as applicable.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 16). Your superpower is your incredible imagination. Direct it to create relationships you want, pursue far-flung interests and pull together scenes that others wouldn’t have thought possible. Team this amazing sense of vision with great faith and it will be as though you have harnessed the winds of fortune to do your bidding. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 4, 15, 44 and 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The day comes at you all exclamation points and promises and delivers on them like a proper optimist. So many good things are lobbed your way that you’ll have to juggle.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Go for the small win. Success breeds success, and the scale doesn’t matter in the least. It’s the feeling — the alignment of intention, result and subsequent satisfaction — that creates more of the same.