Horoscopes: August 15

The Uranus reversal begins a backward journey that will carry through early January 2021. Our surprises are about to get more baffling, random, disparate and mysterious. This is also very thrilling, as it provides the sort of work that requires making sense of the nonsense. Life is a puzzle, the solving of which will be extremely satisfying.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 15). You’ve always been the star of your show, but now you’ll also be the star of the arena you’ve been trying to shine in. You’ll dominate the tasks, win the competitions and take over the leadership where appropriate. All this, plus you’ll receive adoring attention from those you love to be around. What could be better? Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 11, 37, 41 and 13.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Stay away from the “I did it, and so can you” type of messaging today because it’s overly simplistic and does not account for the myriad of ways that people are so different from one another.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The reality of a situation is much better than you’re thinking it is. You just have to ask different questions of it. A person coming from a different place in life will help you frame things another way.