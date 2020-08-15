Horoscopes: August 15

The Uranus reversal begins a backward journey that will carry through early January 2021. Our surprises are about to get more baffling, random, disparate and mysterious. This is also very thrilling, as it provides the sort of work that requires making sense of the nonsense. Life is a puzzle, the solving of which will be extremely satisfying.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 15). You’ve always been the star of your show, but now you’ll also be the star of the arena you’ve been trying to shine in. You’ll dominate the tasks, win the competitions and take over the leadership where appropriate. All this, plus you’ll receive adoring attention from those you love to be around. What could be better? Aries and Cancer adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 11, 37, 41 and 13.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Stay away from the “I did it, and so can you” type of messaging today because it’s overly simplistic and does not account for the myriad of ways that people are so different from one another.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The reality of a situation is much better than you’re thinking it is. You just have to ask different questions of it. A person coming from a different place in life will help you frame things another way.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Any mistakes in the work will actually be mistakes of planning. The more time you spend thinking ahead and setting yourself up for a win, the better your day will go.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your natural responses cannot be correct or incorrect. They just are. The behavior you choose after you feel a certain way can be very much wrong or right. You’ll choose carefully tonight.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). While it’s natural to sometimes feel bad, sad, worried or angry, those who stay in these states indefinitely will have a negative consequence on your well-being. When you’re choosing your company, consider tone.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It turns out that the period of time when you felt like you were meandering was actually a long and deliberate planning stage for what’s going on with you today.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you are in an observant, receptive and artistic mood, “always,” “never” and other extremes of language fall away. You revel in life’s many colors and shades beyond black and white.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ve known things to be more work than anticipated, but today’s thing is ridiculous. Devote yourself when it’s adding up to something that will matter. This isn’t. Get out of it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’re still figuring out what can and cannot be done and which tasks fall neatly under your jurisdiction. It might be worth it to take on something that’s not your responsibility, even though you won’t get credit.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). There was a time when you stretched yourself to fit a role. And then, slowly, steadily, you grew to fit the title. You’re about to repeat this process with a new challenge.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Your attitude is the perfect match to get any job done, but especially the ones that have to do with extending your powers of empathy to figure out how best to help the situation along.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You won’t go wrong when you aim for tangible, quantifiable outcomes. A coach can help you along. Unambiguous feedback isn’t for everyone — only for the tough, like you.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
