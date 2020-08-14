Horoscopes: August 14

Excellence isn’t perfect. Excellence makes mistakes aplenty! Over the course of this productive day, plenty of work will get turned out — work that is good, mediocre and bad. Those who select and reject like a boss, in accordance with high standards of quality control, will avoid any lingering negative effects of the Mars and Pluto square.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 14). Kindred souls abound, and as you put more into the world that speaks to the depths of who you are, they emerge to share with you. You’ll make so many fortuitous choices — some by complete accident — though it’s the decisions you make with mental clarity that will do the most good for you and yours. Cancer and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 13, 30, 28 and 45.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Approval is a fleeting and precarious thing, not to be taken too seriously. Using approval as a guiding light would be a comfortable and grave mistake.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People get bored with one another. That’s part of the deal in any relationship. The best way to keep it interesting is to create space while you work on things that make you feel vital and renewed.