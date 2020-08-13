Horoscopes: August 13

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Even though most of you was formed through means beyond your control, you are still, at least partially, your own creator. Feel free to take artistic license with your own persona.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). The time limitations you face are the best thing that could happen to your project. You’ll get things done quickly and efficiently and produce twice as much as you would have if given double the time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’ll have a choice between expensive leisure and investing in something that doesn’t seem nearly as fun but will likely last for years to come, perhaps even become your legacy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Congratulations are in order, and you will hear them so often that the biggest challenge will be not letting that go to your head. Whether or not you are successful in that, enjoy your moment to the fullest!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Each relationship is its own continent in which the tectonic plates merge and part. Earthquakes are an inevitability. Don’t be alarmed. Think of them as a shift in boundaries.