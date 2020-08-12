Horoscopes: August 12

A good life is not the same as a comfortable life. Furthermore, those who think they should be happy and comfortable all of the time are generally the hardest to make happy or comfortable. The Gemini moon favors those who don’t make a big deal over trivial discomforts, because they value right living over comfortable living.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 12). You’ll get a tremendously satisfying start to this solar return. As you do what you most enjoy, you will be paid well and in many forms. You’ll get to the bottom of a mystery and then launch right into a new one. You are so adept at figuring things out that your talents will be enlisted. There’s healing in October. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 4, 39, 1 and 3.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Acknowledge the good you are doing, which will be substantial, even as it is very small. You cannot predict the ultimate result of a ripple which may very well be immeasurable.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You wouldn’t normally point out the ways you make another person’s life easier; however, note it to yourself. Later, you will want to ask for something, and it will give you a confident footing to remember the good you’ve done.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People going out of their way to work with you or be with you is about the biggest compliment you could receive. Even so, it could take extra effort and attention, perhaps more than you feel you have.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You appreciate and are inspired by the interesting ways people around you have changed through their commitments. You’ll double-down on one of your goals as you see how this will keep you growing as a person.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Some jobs come complete with performance metrics that you can measure yourself next to, but most of the jobs and roles require you to come up with your own bars to hit. You’ll decide what matters and check yourself today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you do for duty is impressive, but what you do out of curiosity, love, challenge, integrity, hustle or sheer initiative is the stuff that makes you unique and interesting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’re a valued contributor and an asset to the group. That’s why you’ll be invited to the table so to speak. Accept the honor with gratitude but not so much gratitude that it seems like you’re not sure you belong there.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Before, you felt like you were steadily accomplishing what needed doing. Now, because you got used to hitting a certain level, you may have gotten desensitized to your own evidence of progress.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Limitations spark untold creativity. So, don’t be afraid to take on a strange challenge or a project with a difficult deadline or an impossible co-worker. Such things will bring out your best.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In order to finish a thing, you have to first know where you’re starting. With goals that are too big, or without mentors or examples, this is a problem.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The essence of strength is knowing what to give your soft heart of care to, and staying solid and upright about anything not in that category. Because those who care too much about everything are, essentially, weak.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Keep track of your success, if only privately. It reminds you that you have been effective and will be again. It breeds confidence. And it gets you ready to make a case for yourself when the opportunity comes up.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
