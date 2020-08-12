Horoscopes: August 12

A good life is not the same as a comfortable life. Furthermore, those who think they should be happy and comfortable all of the time are generally the hardest to make happy or comfortable. The Gemini moon favors those who don’t make a big deal over trivial discomforts, because they value right living over comfortable living.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 12). You’ll get a tremendously satisfying start to this solar return. As you do what you most enjoy, you will be paid well and in many forms. You’ll get to the bottom of a mystery and then launch right into a new one. You are so adept at figuring things out that your talents will be enlisted. There’s healing in October. Libra and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 4, 39, 1 and 3.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Acknowledge the good you are doing, which will be substantial, even as it is very small. You cannot predict the ultimate result of a ripple which may very well be immeasurable.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You wouldn’t normally point out the ways you make another person’s life easier; however, note it to yourself. Later, you will want to ask for something, and it will give you a confident footing to remember the good you’ve done.