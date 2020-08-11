Horoscopes: August 11

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You used to think of something as hard work and now you see it more like just part of making yourself into the person you want to be. Thinking about it this way is energizing.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Solo goals should not be cake-sized. It will take you so long to eat the whole thing that by the time you get midway through, it will already be stale. Make your personal goals small as a cake pop and life will be sweet.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). There’s no one-size-fits-all route to success. Some learn the most through reading; others have to get elbow-deep into projects and really understand them from the ground level. You’ll find your style and work it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). When you repeatedly try a thing and somehow it just keeps not working out, do you need persistence or change? Much depends on the feeling you get and the spirit of your attempts.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Once the work is out of your hands, it becomes a mirror in which your current standard of output is reflected. This is why it will be well worth the extra time it takes to double- and triple-check your work.