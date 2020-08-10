Horoscopes: August 10

A square of communication planet Mercury and impulsive Uranus recalls the power of words, some of which seem to be loaded with far more incendiary potential than the sum of their letters. The context in which words are used and the audience for whom they are aimed is as important as the actual word choice.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 10). You give yourself over to the worthiest pursuits and also to people who do not have to do a single thing to deserve your unconditional love. As for the rest, you will be very careful, stingy even, with your attention. Rightly so. This is a year for doing what matters. February and June bring large dividends. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 1, 5, 30 and 40.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You wanted someone’s love, and you weren’t the only one trying to get it. This taught you more about competition than anything you’ve done since. There’s an art to getting the right kind of attention. You’re nailing it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Practical matters fade back and what comes to the fore is a poetic aspect to the day in which a hope or justice is expressed perfectly to reflect this artistic and emotional journey you are on.