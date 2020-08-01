Horoscopes: August 1

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Selflessness leads to satisfaction. It’s the moves you make to see other people smile or to alleviate their worry or their suffering that will ultimately bring you the most joy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are people you like to be around and then there are people you feel you really must be around to feel complete or to fulfill your duty or the dictates of your heart. Great efforts will be made.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though work may go faster when done by others and fun may be more affordable when someone else is paying, this doesn’t change your plan. You’re determined to do it yourself.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Open your mind and heart to a source of warmth. Don’t worry yourself about the future or deciding who you are, who you want to be or what you’re doing. Like the plants, you grow as you lean into the light.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s not expensive to amp up your powers of attraction, nor does it require special talent or particular features. The more present you are to the moment, the more attractive you are.