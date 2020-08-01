Horoscopes: August 1

The Leo sun squares off with Uranus in headstrong Taurus, indicating surprise challenges to rock our grounding. The issues at hand seem rooted in the core of our being, though that is a matter of perspective. Truly, it’s a matter of identification. When is a problem, (gift, responsibility, relationship) yours? When you claim it.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 1). Your imaginative powers are strong and your sense of purpose even stronger. Mentors help you pull together a plan. The new season will be marked with a sense of belonging and group pride. You’ll rebuild with your team. There’s a stroke of financial luck in November and shiny new tools will make more possible. Sagittarius and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 6, 40, 1, 5 and 9.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve known what it’s like to grasp at elusive rings. Now, the thing you’re hanging onto clasps your hand just as tight. There is power and magic in the exchange.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It is normal to have bad thoughts when bad things are going on, or just in general. Regardless, persist with the business you signed up for. Thoughts come and go. Perseverance and tenacity are what will be remembered.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Money in and of itself isn’t the end-all power source. There’s a lot that is mightier than paper and ink, than symbols and status, than sums of numbers. You’ll figure this out without throwing much money at it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Selflessness leads to satisfaction. It’s the moves you make to see other people smile or to alleviate their worry or their suffering that will ultimately bring you the most joy.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are people you like to be around and then there are people you feel you really must be around to feel complete or to fulfill your duty or the dictates of your heart. Great efforts will be made.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Though work may go faster when done by others and fun may be more affordable when someone else is paying, this doesn’t change your plan. You’re determined to do it yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Open your mind and heart to a source of warmth. Don’t worry yourself about the future or deciding who you are, who you want to be or what you’re doing. Like the plants, you grow as you lean into the light.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s not expensive to amp up your powers of attraction, nor does it require special talent or particular features. The more present you are to the moment, the more attractive you are.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ve been at the task for a while now and are ready for the new challenges that can be thrown in your mix. What some would consider to be increasing stress from every direction, you consider fun.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). While many pay lip service to a principle, you’re all about the proof, the hard evidence that the idea will work. You want to live the improvement, and so you’ll roll up your sleeves and get to work.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). What you pick up from admired sources you can apply right away, especially if you also happen to be in love with said sources. Love has a way of intensifying your learning process.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Check your sources. There’s plenty of bad information out there today, which would be a regrettable share. You can avoid mistakes. Pause, question, and then make your move.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
