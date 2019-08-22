On this day, the last day of the sun’s journey through the most entertaining section of the zodiac, good fortune swirls around the sharing of stories. It’s the ideal day to tell, listen to, watch or live a story. A more practical era is coming up, one in which hard work will overshadow these flights of fancy, which is all the more reason to enjoy them today.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 22). Though last year was a year of many wins, there’s something you were unable to accomplish. You’ll keep at it with joy in your heart and a determined attitude. Constancy is deserving of success, which will be all the sweeter for your effort. You’ll trade up in November. Contracts and promises will be exchanged in February. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 20, 3, 38 and 5.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you’re in the mood for a challenge, run from an active fear. It will surely take chase. And if you’re not in the mood for a challenge and you simply want to start fresh, back away slowly.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s easier to be disciplined in front of other people. That’s why going to the public gym will make you work harder than you would in a home gym, and why the atmosphere of an office brings out things that working from home couldn’t.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s no need to self-scrutinize every move you make — maybe just the repeated ones. Repeated behaviors have interesting stories to tell that are deep enough for you to interpret and reinterpret for years to come.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). As arbitrary as the initial move may be, it becomes an anchor for every move after. Remember this before you give something a name, decide on a price or introduce yourself.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’ll work harder for something you believe in than you would for a paycheck or a prize. To work for what you believe in is to make your version of the ideal future more probable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re coming into some power. It may start in the form of money, but of course, money isn’t power, strictly speaking. How it’s used is what matters most.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Principles of marketing don’t just work; they may be necessary to the enjoyment of an experience. People often don’t know what they want until they see someone else enjoying it. Use this to your advantage today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To remain firmly and faithfully on course requires more than just the best navigation system. It also requires a system of checks and balances. Adapt to the weather. Keep checking your position. And adjust accordingly.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). With emotional flexibility comes resilience. Resilience allows you to not only do the hard work of adapting to adverse conditions but also do the much more difficult work of adapting to conditions that are favorable.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Sometimes the things that are subpar are not worth mentioning. Not everything needs improvement at all times. You can come up with better uses of your energy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’re growing into a new role, and you already embody several aspects of it. You’re starting to feel as though you own a thing before you actually do. This will make the transition easier.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Many people don’t want to learn. They want you to do it for them. It’s fine if you’re getting paid in some manner or form. The best arrangements, and the only ones that last, feature a mutually beneficial exchange.
