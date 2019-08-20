According to the affecting luminaries, telling yourself what to do will go much better in the morning or, more precisely, three hours after you wake up, so long as you’re waking up before noon. That’s the prime time. Maximize it by telling yourself to accomplish the things that would surely be too difficult in a weaker hour — say, 4 p.m.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 20). The solar return sets your social status on the rise, which isn’t inherently beneficial unless you know what to do with the increased influence. Luckily, you do! One relationship will be particularly fulfilling. An interesting problem will turn into a quest, and then an opportunity to make money and help others at the same time. Aries and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 2, 20, 24, 18 and 32.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). If it seems like the universe is conspiring to aggravate you, then this could be a good thing, a sign that you’re in the wrong place and an invitation to hop on over to “anywhere but here.”
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Beautiful experiences often creep up and catch you by surprise. In the meantime, instead of waiting for this to happen, you put yourself in the sort of diverse environments that beautiful experiences find irresistible.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The harder one tries to make a good impression, the worse the impression will likely be. You’re feeling rather relaxed today, and you’ll form bonds effortlessly.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Look how far you’ve come! If something like had occurred a year ago, you’d have been thrown for a loop. Now, it’s so inconsequential you’ll be over it in less than a half-hour.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There’s more than one way to break the ice. The easiest way is to weaken it with a melting warmth. Other ways include crackling wit or the impact of assertiveness. One way or another, you’ll get it done.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You’re thinking about the nicest or the most effective way possible to correct someone. If you just let it go, that would be fine, too. Next time you can instruct preemptively — give great instruction so you won’t have to give criticism.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Your friends will guide you well. It’s not that you should do everything they advise so much as you should listen to the way they see you. They experience qualities in you that you can’t see because you’ve gone blind to them.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The scientific evidence suggests that there are 24 hours in a day, give or take four minutes. Though, on a day like this, you’d care to differ. Time is elastic, some moments a freeze frame and others a blur.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Don’t get carried away by your impression of others. They, like you, are presenting the best that they have in the moment. They, like you, have feelings, thoughts and deeds representative of lesser impulses.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Apologies can be a way of getting attention. So can offenses, illnesses, emergencies and basically any behavior that makes others stop and take notice. The message here is to know when you’re being manipulated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People don’t make us angry, our own thoughts make us angry. The same comment told to 10 people will warrant 10 different reactions. You’ll be keenly aware of your own reactions today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). These are the right events for this time. No matter your philosophy of life, believing this will give you more leverage than not believing it. Don’t overthink. Work what works.
