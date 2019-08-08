The weight of the mountain presses down upon a weak foundation of earth,” says the iChing oracle. Luckily, this trine of Mars and Jupiter wants to absorb those pressures and will go so far as to argue that the mountain is the earth and the earth is the mountain. These aren’t pressures, just challenges that come with the territory.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 8). It will be as though the planetary winds heighten your senses this solar return, helping you to both enjoy and to understand life more fully. Relationships thrive as you apply your talents to building a better world with others. There’s an important deal to iron out in November and a key decision in January. Capricorn and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 39, 23, 48, 46 and 21.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Dominance and aggression are poor ways to hold on to power. You’ll get an example of this today as people move away from overly controlling influences and toward those who comfort and assure.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). How well do you understand people? Don’t guess; test it out. Interactions will show you more than a resume or interview could. Joint projects will be the best teachers.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). When you genuinely care about the people you’re with, the qualities of leadership naturally flow from you. The first steps are to care and then to see a way to make things better for others.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Much will be said without words. In fact, the words will only complicate things unnecessarily. Because you’re paying attention you will get the real story, not the one in the brochure.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Whatever your weakness, that’s the part of the design that can be worked with, possibly made so strong that it’s the best part of the package — the part that draws people in.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Not every role model is created equal. There are people in the business of helping others who only really help themselves. Don’t buy into a model that shows signs of greed.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The activities may not seem like anything negative, but when you don’t like where you end up, and you seem to end up there more often than not, those activities just aren’t working. Change it up.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The thing you do in the moment might be impulsive or awkward or might lack a certain amount of emotional control that you wish you could claim. Who cares? The important thing is that you’re doing something. Credit yourself.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Pointing fingers will be a temptation. Of course, it wouldn’t bother you about another person if you didn’t notice the quality somewhere in yourself.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). With goal setting, getting the scale right is tricky — big enough to make a detectable difference but not so big as to be unattainable. You probably won’t nail this on the first try, so keep going until you do.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The same structure that protects us and brings shelter in our day-to-day life can also be a cage. It all comes down to choices, keys and the logic behind lit exit signs.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It’s as though you’ve been through this scenario already in some kind of simulated drill. You may not remember it, but there’s a gut feeling left over that you can trust.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.