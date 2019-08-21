Did you ever take on love like it was a project or enter into a relationship because you saw potential there for something great? The love sages usually warn against such an approach. “Don’t fall in love with a person’s potential!” they say. Venus has a rebuttal as she steps into the realm of Virgo: “Isn’t love about bringing out the best in people?”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 21). Your cosmic birthday gift is the ability to understand how you’ll feel on the other side of a long-term project. This keeps you motivated and moving forward toward the big-picture gains, forgoing short-term distractions and gratification. You’ll accomplish a substantial and life-changing goal. Libra and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 50, 3, 33 and 15.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). What’s coming up is not nearly as quiet, so take advantage of a stretch of serenity that’s yours for the taking. (If you don’t claim it, it will wait for you until tomorrow. Then it expires.)
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It’s good to test relationships a bit. If not, how will you know what you’ve got? Friends need to help friends. These are the acts that build the strength of the bond.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s hardly a moment in this entire day when it wouldn’t be helpful to ask yourself, “Is this necessary?” It should be noted that the ego generally thinks more things are necessary than really are.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). A narrow field of thought will serve you. When you stick with the situation at hand, you’ll be able to handle so much more than your imagination would allow were you to think about every possible outcome.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If you think someone is flirting with you, you’re probably right. You’re very attractive today. In the afternoon, don’t miss the chance to give a little validation and support.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your first attempts at an endeavor give you a window into how easy or difficult it’s going to be for you. Pay attention because these initial impressions won’t lie.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). It’s as though you’ve been drawn together with a kindred soul with an invisible thread and every interaction you have weaves a tighter knit for this relationship.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). It’s the assessment of a circumstance that matters, not the circumstance itself. Others around you may get upset over things that are not inherently upsetting. What is the highest interpretation?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). The road less traveled is probably also less maintained. Worst-case scenario, it’s not even really a road, and you’ll have to pave it over yourself or just blaze it like a trail.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). The artistic movement called Dada that started during World War I ridiculed the meaningless of the modern world. You’re a kind of dada-ist today, as your illogical act will make more sense than sense itself.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll see people you know doing remarkable things, and this ignites in you an emotional generosity. Only those comfortable in themselves can be truly supportive of others.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). This ambition you want to take on will be a fight akin to Hercules battling the lion — a seemingly ill-matched event that will likely drag on. But if you can stick with it, you’re the sure victor.
