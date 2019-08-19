This Aries moon occurs in a three-act structure. It starts off by opening a window of opportunity in the realm of communication. The message here is, “If you don’t ask, you don’t get.” Next there’s a moment of difficulty involving an antagonistic angle to Saturn, buttoned up by a rather Shakespearean Jupiter alignment. “All’s well that ends well.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 19). Get right to the point and tell people what you want now, while your luck is hot. Your birthday request will set off a chain of events. By the end of September, you’ll have the proverbial keys to the kingdom. Where you take it from there is what matters. Your moral code will be tested. November brings a romantic atmosphere. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 8, 20, 45 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). When there’s plenty to do but not a lot on the agenda that you’re excited about, it’s not time to change your attitude. It’s time to change the agenda. Your attitude will follow.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Reward lies ahead. This is not a pat on the back for compliance, or the salary you agreed to; rather, it’s a lavish sense of fulfillment that creeps into your being and sticks around.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s only natural that relationships will shift with every new move and influence, though we are often unaware of the changes taking place. Stay aware today and you’ll be able to guide this to the benefit of all.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Because you’re eager to move on to the next thing, you might be tempted to make an agreement that’s more convenient than it is beneficial to you. A small amount of research will show you better options.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). It’s time to show off all that work you’ve done to present yourself well. Put yourself out there. The more accessible you are, the more money you’ll make. Friendliness leads to social opportunity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Personal ambition can be like the high-rise construction that obscures the view from your home on the ground. To see all the good stuff, you have to walk around to the other side. It’s time to put some of this behind you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You know a thing or two about justice. It often comes in ways other than the ones men choose and has been known to be served on a plate of poetry with a side of humor.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). While it may seem obvious to you what action would be best to solve the problem at hand, others have their own ideas. They process life differently and won’t see the same options.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Whatever you’re selling, keep the price high. Don’t cheap out on yourself. Don’t cave to deals of convenience. If you get no offers, this is actually a blessing. Try again later and charge even more.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). To be well-off is to have more than enough to live on. To be crazy rich is to count relationships as your most valuable treasures and let them reward you beyond measure.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A wrong will be righted. There’s little you have to do to make this so — the work has either been accomplished already or is out of your hands for other reasons. It’s now best to let the reckoning unfold without interference.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A suggestion hangs in the atmosphere of an interesting setting. It’s hard to know when a promise that’s not clearly defined is ever really delivered, but the poetry here makes you care less about the outcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.