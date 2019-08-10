No one would have to set the record straight if the record were experienced in a linear fashion by all. Alas, life is not a book you can read in order or a long strip of film. Under this wild Leo sun it’s more like a theme park with several entrances and exits. One never knows what people are going to choose to experience and in which order.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 10). As you show yourself radical acceptance, a kinder style of direction and a more unconditional sort of love, your grip on destiny allows for easier steering. You need less from others, though remarkable treasures will be gifted to you. You’ll be freely taught something that people pay thousands to know. Libra and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 14, 39, 27, 17 and 5.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Like a good parent at a 5-year-old’s ballet recital, applaud all effort, even the most awkward. Most people aren’t even dancing. On this sort of day, all dancers deserve participation awards.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Understanding so much nuance of human interaction can be overwhelming and even paralyzing. Forget about all the small things that can and do go wrong. Step back for a bigger picture.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Put the goals of your personal life front and center. Represent them obsessively. Make them the wallpaper of your phone, your screensaver, the Post-Its on your mirror. This is what it takes to realize a dream.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Digital desktops can be a very efficient place to get work done and there’s no waste to contend with either. Even so, you need to see your plan on actual paper today. The physical copy brings forth a reality you won’t argue with.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You put an awful lot of pressure on yourself to say and do the right thing. And while full-responsibility is the way of winners, sometimes it’s not you; it’s them. Recognize and avoid those who bring out a lesser side of you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The excitement of starting a new thing can cause you to only see a small part of it. Like an audience being wowed by a magic trick, your attention is being carefully guided. This is something to cautiously enjoy.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The way to tell a story shows what you care about. It’s not so much the facts of what happened, but how you prioritize them that lets everyone know what’s important to you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You can love a person very much and still not fully understand the pressures that person is under. You’ll try though. Perhaps the same stressors wouldn’t even faze you, but empathy overrides this point.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). You’ve tried to make something happen for so long that you don’t even notice how it’s come to fruition. You have so much of what you wanted! Treat this like the big deal that it is.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This thing you’re involved in isn’t a game exactly, and yet it wouldn’t hurt to apply a strategy. One tactic that will work is keeping your cards close to the vest and being in no rush to make your move.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s a sharpness to your attitude, an edge to your style. It’s attractive to many more people than will actually show their interest. Are you surprised that some find you intimidating?
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When it comes to being there for others, you use reminders to make sure you’re in the right place at the right time. Similar reminders can be employed to make sure that you’re prioritizing yourself.
