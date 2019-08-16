In most animals, the process of transformation is sticky, icky, sleepy, weird, inside-out, all-encompassing and so worth it. Why should it be any different for humans? Luckily, the shift that happens as Mercury squares Uranus during the after-party of the Pisces full moon represents more spiritual awkwardness than anything physically sticky or icky.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 16). The control you once felt you needed will prove unnecessary. You’ll let go, and something mighty will emerge in you to handle the old problems and elevate you to the new adventure you crave. Relationships will bring beauty, flow and spiritual connection. Someone you’ve mentored will add to your good fortune. Cancer and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 5, 8, 4, 27 and 43.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). If you take it seriously — put in the practice time, devote energy to finding the right strategy, get your team together, consult with mentors to keep you on track — this caper you’re planning could change everything.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). To do or to be — that is the question. You’d think doing would be harder, but it’s so much easier to get comfortable with doing than it is to get comfortable with being. Note that doing is often used to avoid being.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There are surface-level changes to make and strategies to apply in efforts to improve this scene. Don’t underestimate the power of shallow shifts in the process of deeper healing.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sometimes you remember the past and project the future. Other times you project the past and remember the future. It doesn’t make perfect sense, but your imperfect senses are better anyway.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You can be mightily persuasive when you need to be, but it’s a waste of your energy to try and manipulate people’s perceptions today. Don’t worry about how things look. Focus on how they feel.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Today brings your favorite kinds of moments — highly amusing and entirely unexpected. This is partly due to the fact that you’re observant and curious, asking the questions that spring open doors.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). There’s the work that pays the bills and the work that saves your soul. It’s the same work, actually — same work, different approach. Go for the soul-saving approach in all things.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Introspection will be an important part of your care today, and you should give yourself gentle encouragement and as much time for pondering as you would give anyone you love.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). What’s normal isn’t always healthy, and what’s healthy is often so abnormal that you don’t even know a single person who is doing it. Someone has to go first. Why not you?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Even the person who best knows and appreciates the complexities of who you are sometimes gets it wrong. You set it right, though, with a light touch that works perfectly.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). There’s a grand and graceful momentum happening, and all you have to do is show up, shift your weight and fall forward, surrendering to success.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). All effectiveness will come from dealing in what is. The more you can accept this scene, the better you’ll use it. These things siphon your power: escape, distraction and any type of rejection of the circumstance.
