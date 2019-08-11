The heavenly harmonies get interrupted with an exciting texture — a satisfying scratch, an arresting rhythm. On the very same day that Jupiter goes direct, Uranus goes retrograde, creating a kind of back and forth cosmic scrub akin to disc jockey tricks with turntables. This is a novel and invigorating call to the dance floor of life.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 11). Simple things you do to feel good and care of yourself will make the biggest contribution to your happiness this year. Also, there’s a surprise turn at year-end — a detour that corrects for flaws in the map. Thank your lucky stars for incomplete information. Without it, you’d never find out how clever and creative you can be. Pisces and Gemini adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 7, 5, 39, 10 and 42.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). In a high-functioning relationship, you don’t have to test the other person’s loyalty. You know it’s there. If you find yourself edging toward playing psychological games, ask yourself why.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When the help you get isn’t the help you need, it’s not really help. But it’s something — an interaction to be grateful for, an experiment, a connection, a reason to keep reaching out in hope.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). The “you” on the surface is doing a different dance than the “you” in the depths wants to participate in. Once you reconcile the discord, life will flow smoothly.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). There’s a conflict. The responsibility you feel toward others could encroach on the responsibility you have to do what’s right for you. Truly, you’re not doing anyone favors by selling yourself short.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To withhold approval or affection until someone does what you want might work in the short term, but it’s a style that will ultimately backfire. You’ll have success with an honest and direct style of communication.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). It’s a strange thing to fully possess your world when you know it will not be the same tomorrow. To embrace the evanescent is foolish, desperate, impossible and the most beautiful way to live.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You don’t have to win the lottery or the community bingo game to be happy. Today, your happiness will have to do with helping another person out in a way that a lottery/bingo winner probably wouldn’t have thought to.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’re wide awake and taking in so much today, some of which you’re not even aware of and won’t fully process or find a use for until years have passed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). If you have to change yourself constantly in order to make things work, maybe they don’t. And whether it’s you or them doesn’t matter. Go find a better fit. You deserve the best fit that’s out there for you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re great at keeping track of whom you owe and less great at keeping track of who owes you. Because giving more than you get is your version of being square with the world, good fortune will befall you.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You know you’re with like minds when you don’t have to choose between being right and being happy. Lively conversational agreement will be part of the fun today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The roadblock in your path is put there by the fearful. They are afraid that if you cross into their territory, you’ll challenge their ability to control and manage what goes on there. It’s a legitimate concern. This is your time.
