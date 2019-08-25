Five years is a long time from now, but that day in 2024 will come really quickly and you’ll have about a thousand cellphone pictures to prove it. So what do you want those pictures to be about? This is the point in the Virgo solar journey that’s ideal for making projections and setting some milestones so you’ll know you’re on the right track.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 25). You’re not overly worried about the same things you once were. You have hard evidence that life seems to be working out for you. Much is going in your favor and the trend will continue. New friends come into your life and interesting twists happen in the next 10 weeks. Your excellent judgment leads to a big January win. Cancer and Pisces adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 2, 19, 18 and 33.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). As much as you love your people, you also need to take care of yourself. The perspective you get from alone time is invaluable and will help you appreciate the richness that relationships bring to your life.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not as comfortable as you want to be, and yet the day goes better when you focus on what there is to love about your domestic life. Home is home for a reason. Embrace it and let it help you decide on your next move.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Ask your important question because it’s like the whole universe is conspiring to answer you. Also, the answer could come from anywhere, so you may as well aim yourself in the direction of sunshine and fun.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Whatever the worst task is, do it first. Just get it over with so you don’t have this expectation of unpleasantness hanging over your head anymore. The best part of the day comes directly afterward.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). In something as simple as a short conversation, many different kinds of currencies are being exchanged. The one that seems the most important (money and time are the usual culprits) is actually the least important commodity.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). If you think your job is hard, try imagining the hard jobs required throughout humanity’s existence. The slightest amount of research reveals that pretty much it’s all of society has been built on hard jobs.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Love isn’t defined by a length of time. It’s an investment that can happen little by little over weeks or decades, or it can happen all at once. There’s a different alchemy alive in each arrangement.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Treat technology as a servant and not a master. To answer every call and text would be a mistake. Such distractions keep you from the real-life matters that seem less important than they really are.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s time to put the word out. Pretend like you’re your own PR person. You may have to talk things out to a few different people before you find the right spin, so start with the people who are kind, objective and likely to give you good feedback.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). This isn’t a day to worry about such things as large as “career” or “lifestyle,” rather it’s a time to focus on the small and simple questions like, “Which kind of bread should I choose?”
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). A lot of wonderful and terrible things will happen — as they always do. Much will depend on the tone you generate. You’ll be very aware of your energy and how you wield it today.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). The people you think will be helpful will not be so helpful at all. It’s not their fault. The expectation was all yours. But you need helpful people. Move quickly on. Embrace new energy.
