In the days of old they said, “Don’t sweat the small stuff.” As the sun moves into Virgo, the sign of minute detail, the “small stuff” is all the rage. You might even go so far as to devote yourself to the small stuff. While you’re at it, add some silly stuff in there, as it’s often the seemingly superfluous activities that lift spirits and make memories.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 23). It’s as though you’re aiming the sun at a solar panel that will power your whole year. But what good is all this power unless you use it? Decide what you want and express your wishes. Focus on topics you believe in, the things you like and how you want to be treated. So much comes true for you. Cancer and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 6, 22, 24 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). There’s a secret in your eyes. Refusing to tell makes you all the more attractive. Anyway, you’re not here for their entertainment, nor do you owe them anything.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You’re not trying to be different from the rest, but you are different, nonetheless. Everyone is in one way or another. It’s knowing how you’re different that will help you stand out in a good way when you’re ready.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There’s hardly anything you could do that’s more attractive than giving out good vibes and expecting nothing in return. Today, you’ll do this 10 times and be 10 times more charismatic.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Don’t worry so much about your flaws. Everyone has them. And besides, they are usually entwined with your most interesting talents. Most flaws are just assets run amuck.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). There are potential clients and customers around, but, of course, you feel funny about talking yourself up. Put thought into this. Come up with a better approach — a soft sell that will have them curious and asking you questions.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You have what the other person needs, but don’t offer it too freely. Easy things get devalued. Plus, half the fun is in the process. You don’t have to turn it into a game, but it wouldn’t hurt to make a dance out of it.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The ego can be a rigid thing, building up a facade so as to appear in a particular way. But no one is one way. There are many possible versions of the other person and there are many possible versions of you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Solitary endeavors bring out one side of you and challenges that involve other people bring out another. Both results can be surprising. Sometimes, you’re amazed at what you learn about yourself — like today, for instance.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Self-control is needed to amass any kind of good result. But in the end, that self-control will be the best thing you’ve amassed. Building this muscle allows you to build much more.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your fortunes will depend on how well you exercise self-control. You will understand what you need to do to get a hold of your financial picture. Success depends on follow-through.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). People do unpredictable things when they are afraid. You’ll avoid this by being a safe person who wants the best for others and can prove it. As you charm and disarm, you’ll become immune to the trouble caused by fear.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). When you don’t know what you’re going to do, at least you know what you’re not going to do. You can start there. In fact, make a list — a negative manifesto. There will be brilliance in that.
