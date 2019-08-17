Mars heads into Virgo for some practical nurturing. Use what experience has taught you about caring for others. Usually interaction is better than none and closeness is better than space, even if it’s more difficult or irritating. The bottom line is that often people think they want to be cared for in one way, and then another way just works better.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 17). You’ve worked on yourself enough. It’s your year to accept that you’re the whole package and enjoy yourself. You’ll seek excitement, follow your curiosity and regularly do the things you used to save for special occasions. Teamwork is a forte. You’ll love where you and the group land together at the start of 2020. Aquarius and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 40, 2, 13, 8 and 17.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Work comes in many forms, many of them undetectable to the ignorant eye. Wherever an outcome is expected and there’s a person responsible for it, that’s work.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). People don’t actually speak with the quick wit of romantic comedy characters and it’s annoying when they try to. Anyway, you can relax because your charm will come through in silence.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Belonging to the group should make the individual greater. Don’t confuse loyalty with submission. Submission is diminishing of the self and does not really add exponentially to the strength of the group.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re fascinating, but resist the urge to talk about yourself today. When you drop the pronoun “I” from your conversation, magical things will happen.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When the world turns up the intensity, seek not escape but refuge in a higher perspective. This will provide a perch of protection where you can see everything that’s going on and decide where your participation is best applied.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Your imagination is being a bit aloof today, pouting because it misses your attention. Consider offering your imagination a proper invitation in the form of a blank page, a white canvas, a lit stage...
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The right teacher can be the difference between picking up a skill or not. The technical prowess of the teacher may not be as important as the possession of charismatic qualities to keep you engaged.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). To demand the impossible is to decide to accept striving as the norm, reaching as a resting posture and dreaming as a waking responsibility.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Emotions are power sources. Anything that stops you from feeling what’s in your heart is blocking you from your power. You’re brave and ready to face more, feel more and be more.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Straight talk, a sense of urgency, challenge and provocation are all on tap in the happy hour of life today, so grab a stein and sidle up. You’ll be joined by a jolly crew.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The cutting edge is cool. Only the insecure need to be cool all of the time. Then there’s the bleeding edge, where one works purposefully toward one’s own obsolescence, clearing the way for the next version of the future.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). People usually choose what they understand to be the best course of action at the time. Terrible results come from those with nothing better to do. Providing better things in any form is saintly work.
