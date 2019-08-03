New studies on the topic of decision-making suggest we are more influenced by emotion than we believe. What feels like a rational decision can be an emotional or reactive decision justified by rationale slightly and undetectably after the fact. It is not enough to try to be fair. Virgo is the moon of self-checking and trying even harder.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 3). They’ll celebrate you, and you should, too, because you’re the one who knows exactly what you want. You’ll have access to it every month of the year, if you prioritize. Keep your promises to yourself. Enough with the modesty already. Think bigger. Invest in your education. Accept gifts. Self-promote. Sagittarius and Capricorn adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 13, 24, 30 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You don’t have to believe in a thing for it to help you. Being respectful of the ways other people believe and live puts you in the receptive attitude that attracts maximum assistance from anywhere and everywhere.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Your capacity to question things is at the heart of your being. Anyone who discourages your curiosity is, in a very real way, discouraging you. Let that be a red flag — an indicator that there is something to hide.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You weren’t trying to impress anyone, but they got impressed anyhow and now you feel some pressure to keep this up. Step back. You’re not here for their entertainment. Go back to pleasing yourself.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Your work has gotten better, so much so that you would cringe at earlier efforts if that weren’t such a disservice to your earnest, hardworking, well-intended former-self.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re a passionate and complex person with your own point of view, one that won’t seem to match up to what’s popular. It might not even match up to a single other opinion out there. Stand tight. Hold the position.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can’t prove what’s important. What’s important to you won’t hold the same priority or meaning for everyone. But knowing that matters of health and safety will eventually affect all, you’ll make your choice.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Alluring language, intriguing ideas... you know a chance at being transported when you see it. You won’t hesitate to hop on board for a fun excursion out of the usual reality.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The situation is less than ideal. Truth hasn’t exactly been upheld here, at least not to your standards. But you’d still rather stay and be helpful, or withdraw, than stay and not be helpful, which would breed bitterness.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just because knowledge on a matter is unavailable doesn’t mean it’s nonexistent. From germs to quasars, theories are proven all of the time. You’ve a theory you can safely act on; there’s no need to wait for the proof.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your definition of happiness will dovetail with that of another, and together you’ll do the things that make both of you smile. You could get along with lots of people, but not this well. This is special.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). When very young people say certain things that don’t strike you as quite right, you’ll excuse the error, extending the same grace that was afforded you by your elders.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Stick to the original plan. Adhering to a schedule, or at least to an order of events, will keep you feeling productive even when the evidence is slow in coming.
