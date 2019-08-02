Some people have a personality, and some people are a personality, possessing a character so unmistakably their own that they’ve managed to eliminate any confusion as to their role. Venus in Leo squares off to Uranus in Taurus. If this day were a person, it would be such a person, unmistakably unique and highly entertaining.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 2). The bump in status that is your cosmic birthday gift is rather exciting, may make you smile and certainly will make you sweat, as keeping this elevation takes work. Just remember that status is not the only way to power, which is something you already possess. A special relationship will bring lightness to your realm. Aries and Taurus adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 4, 31, 20, 45 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Though you can’t actually try on another person’s heart, following your curiosity will get you as close as possible to understanding a person’s feelings, passions and drives.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Doubts set in. Does what you’re doing matter? Is it adding up the way you wanted it to? This is a rabbit hole of thought that you don’t want to fall into. Avoid. Strike up the band, and march right past it.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). As much as you tried to stay out of it, taking on certain responsibilities has become a compulsion for you. You can’t not volunteer. You may as well own it. This job was meant for you.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). It feels nice to be understood, but being misunderstood is better for you. It makes you work harder. It leads you to create and problem-solve. It brings you to the deepest parts of your soul.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Cultivating your aura and then turning that vision outward may work for the guru meditating alone on the top of the mountain, but it’s not going to work in your busy life. Calmly breathe through life’s inconveniences. That’s spiritual evolution.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Don’t assume that what others are doing is all that’s needed. You have something different to give, and though they might not realize it right away, your contribution is as vital as anyone’s, if not more so.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). With your incredibly opulent powers of imagination surging today, you can apply yourself in any number of directions, including the past, the future and any state of mind or being you can conjure.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There will be many different people and personalities to contend with, each with their own agenda. Settle on an itinerary you can all agree to, and then enjoy the wave of relaxed energy that rests upon your scene.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It will be fun to spend time with the socially smooth, the lighthearted friends who know how to keep the party sailing along in any sort of weather. These are good times.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Following through on an impulse takes courage. Not following through takes self-control. Knowing which choice to make in this regard takes wisdom, which is the rarest quality of the three, but you possess plenty.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You don’t expect to be paid for every effort you make. However, expecting some manner of reward from things is just smart. And knowing the nature of that reward, however nuanced and ethereal it may be, is even smarter.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Maybe the thing you want to do will be seen as eccentric, but it makes perfect sense to you. For the most part, people will be drawn in by your complexity, and your mysterious ways will attract fans.
