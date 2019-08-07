This very auspicious arrangement of the sun and Jupiter will shine a light on our values. Do you know yours? As social creatures, we give lip service to the usual hits, while our emotional energy and behavior reveal what’s truer. Happiness is embracing the values we have instead of trying to adopt the ones we think we’re supposed to have.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 7). It would be easy to get unhappily caught up in the competition this year, but angelic reminders prevent this with events that refresh and reset you. You’ll align with high ideals, vibrations and emotions for a perspective that motivates you toward new challenges and helps you succeed in different kinds of relationships. Cancer and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 38, 2 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ve a big heart, but you don’t have time to give your attention to all who want it. Your system for determining where focus is best placed will get a much-needed tuneup.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Missing the mark when you’re alone is hard enough. Messing up in front of people takes real guts. But if most people around you aren’t even trying, any mistake you make proves that you’re living better.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). To those who believe that all things are connected, every path eventually leads to the desired destination. Still, if there’s a map, you’d be silly not to get ahold of it and figure out the most direct route.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Anything can be news, but everything isn’t newsworthy. You’ll be like a journalist seeking a story that will fascinate your audience. Your success hinges on choosing the right topic.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Maybe your progress has been hindered by other people’s perceptions, but likely it’s your own self-perception that has made the biggest impact. Use today’s information to adjust it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You know what you’ve done, but they don’t. You’ll have much more satisfying interactions when everyone involved understands who you are. With patience, you’ll land on the indirect way to reveal your story.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Some schools and companies offer shadow programs in which a person can sidle up to a professional in their field of interest to get a feel for what the role is really like day to day. You’ll get a version of this today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you do the unglamorous tasks of life, that’s adulting. But mostly it’s about what you don’t do. Holding yourself back from what might be irresponsible, immature or otherwise ill-advised is adulting at its finest.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). It’s human nature to have many interests, but if you present them all at once, the others won’t know where to start with you. One thing at a time. Pick one story, and let that successfully sink in before you expand.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). If everyone were paying attention to the same thing, you wouldn’t have so many versions of the story to contend with. But actually, this multiple-point-of-view style will be more interesting today, and you’ll learn from it, too.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). While laughter is contagious, humor is highly subjective. People laughing in a room together can make things funny that aren’t so funny while home alone. Just something to consider before you repost.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There are many ways to call a person out. The mild way will be best — that’s the way that offers a chance at sharing in the humor of the situation, or explaining what really happened, or saving face.
