Got shortcomings? Get more experience. While experience won’t erase them, it will give you more options. While the inexperienced may know a few ways to solve a problem, the experienced will have many. Bonus: The experienced know which problem is the best one to solve, which makes all of the difference in this stage of the Libra moon.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 5). Due for a “rebranding,” you’ll love how this year looks on you. The sun in your birthzone is a top P.R. agent, presenting you so effectively that you’ll gain admirers. Reinvest the windfall you get this month into new businesses. November is carefree. The shenanigans in which you take part in 2020 will be the most fun you’ve had in years. Scorpio and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 3, 22, 18 and 7.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Everyone is overprivileged in some way. If you think you don’t deserve something that you have, you’re probably right. But you have it anyway. So go on and keep finding ways to earn it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Anger is only a negative emotion if it’s used wrong, for instance to hurt someone. If you feel angry, you’ll channel it toward its best uses — as protection and for the correction of injustice.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). It’s hard to respect another person’s needs if you don’t know what they are. Then again, just asking isn’t likely to work. People often don’t realize or won’t admit what they need. See what you can learn through observation.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). Everyone hates to be treated as the means to an end. Even when it’s a person’s job or role to be of service, you still make the effort to acknowledge the person and not just what that person provides.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). If someone you love still manages to baffle you, all the better. Empathy allows you to accept a person without having a complete understanding of who that person is. Anyway, you’ll enjoy the mystery today.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). No one likes to feel that they are losing control. Acts that make others feel out of control will be met with resistance. Your work to empower others will be embraced.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Experience will teach you what reading could not and what thinking, imagining, researching, fearing, conversing or meditating could not. No more stalling. Get in there and do the thing.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The same action can be harmful or helpful depending on why a person is doing it. People’s intentions may not make a difference to the outcome, but they will make a difference in your interpretation of it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Adding or subtracting even one thing from your daily schedule can set everything off balance. It will take trial and error to find a routine that’s just right. Allow for experimentation. Keep trying new things until you love it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Leisure doesn’t just magically come together. It can take as much planning and preparation as any work project, if not more. You’ll maximize your experience by delving into the nitty gritty details of fun.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You’ll be reminded that some things that matter more than feelings. You’re willing to be put out by those you care for because close relationships matter more than temporary inconvenience or discomfort.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). There’s a prize on offer. You want it as much as the next person, but this thing has a mind of its own. The more you chase it, the less you have it. Sit still. Be cool about it. Your good fortune doesn’t depend on this.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.