The Virgo new moon is among the most auspicious lunar omens for productivity! Even so, it won’t completely take away the built-in resistance to change that is a hallmark of the human brain. When you know this is so, you can ignore it better. Also, take things slow with small changes that add up. This gives our stubbornness little to fear or resist.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 30). There are some obstacles that you really need to work through in order to get the lesson, and others that you can effectively vault over, essential saved by a hero or spared with an angel’s grace. Both come into play over the next six months. Your social scene will sparkle. Interesting people come into your world. Sagittarius and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 40, 2, 22 and 18.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). People say and do odd things. Maybe you’re not sure how to take them. Assume goodwill. It’s far better than cynicism, which is depressing if you turn out to be right, and worse if you turn out to be wrong.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The challenges get steeper, but don’t worry. You’re not a run-of-the-mill contender in this arena. You know what you’re doing. You’ve practiced for this, and you’re a force to be reckoned with.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You know how to complete your work, show up on time and bring a willingness to work with others, even the difficult ones. It’s why you keep getting asked back.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You have talent, but that’s not what will take you to the goal. It doesn’t matter half as much as other things, like persistence and applying oneself to the most important task at hand.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). When fear subsides, the brain is quiet. It’s out of this quiet mind that deep insight and intelligence emerges. So the first step toward making a smart move is to create a bubble of safety and get mentally still.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What’s the thing you like about yourself today? You’re allowed to think it. You’re even allowed to say it, to yourself or anyone who will listen. It’s about time you got on your own side in a bigger way.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). People fear what you think of them more than you might guess. So whatever you do to make them feel comfortable is not just you being nice; it’s you doing what’s necessary for sociable living.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). The safety net can have an effect whether or not it’s actually there. The confidence one gets in thinking that it’s there will contribute to surefooted action. So how can you make yourself feel safer about taking this risk?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Good taste is often a matter of context. If you strive to be more in sync with the people around you, you’ll naturally gravitate toward tastefulness. Then again, it helps if like and admire the people around you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). How can you bring more awareness to the scene you’re in? Really, all it takes is a you-to-you request. What is it that you think you should be noticing? Start with what interests you and go deeper.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Most will be caught up in the agenda of projecting an image that feels like the right one necessary to feel comfortable in the current surroundings. Go beyond that agenda and you’ll really be living.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Obedience isn’t the entire point of parenting, but sometimes it’s taught that way. You’ve experienced some of that yourself, and you’ll think about this in an interaction having to do with the balance of authority.
