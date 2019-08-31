Are you off to a fantastic start? Because the industrious Virgo vibes could not be more auspiciously inviting to your ambitious efforts. With everything leaning in the direction of production and progress, as long as your aim is in the best interest of many, you cannot go wrong. And actually, even if your aim only benefits you, it’s favored.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 31). Good habits get created this solar year. It doesn’t sound entirely glamorous, but it absolutely makes you more so. Self-directed people are always more attractive. The fun at the end of 2019 will include more money than you expected and an exciting way to invest it. A special and meaningful message starts in 2020. Libra and Leo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 1, 13, 2, 17 and 31.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Context is king. Those who pay more attention to their own minds than they do to environmental cues often annoy the ones who are playing by the rules of context. Then again, the renegades have something to teach.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’ve seen a lot, it’s easier to tell how to handle situations and what level of control is best to assert at any given time. If you haven’t seen a lot, less is usually more in this regard.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Social media and self-esteem hang in a tricky balance. It’s easy to get seduced by the rush of approval in a digitally glamourous setting. But if it comes at the cost of being unselfconsciously involved in life, it’s not worth it.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). In a world where unsolvable mysteries abound, it’s pretty awesome to land on a solvable one, figure it out, and then sit back and enjoy the satisfaction therein until it dissipates, as it always does, a little quicker than you want it to.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Does someone owe you money? Do you owe someone money? This is a good day to settle up. The new start will have more momentum when the issue of old debts is settled.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You get what you put into it with children. They don’t have the same social references and currencies as people who have lived decades on the planet. Children will lie, but they are still the most honest things we’ve got.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). At some point, incuriousness is an insult. To appreciate a person is to be curious about that person. Among your favorites right now are the ones with question marks in their eyes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You’ll never understand a subject quite so well as you do when you teach it. Deciding to teach things you don’t even know about is one of the fastest ways to learn.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Art is in nuance. Nuance takes experience. Experience doesn’t always fall your way; you often have to build it. In the end, you’ll create something lovely and nuanced because you pushed for a bigger experience.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). When you put something out into the world without worrying too much about what it means or what’s going to become of it, that is an act of love. Love and release are often inextricable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The way things look is obviously very important to how they are received. Think twice before you clutter your work or your look with promotions from the world. Sometimes it’s just about you.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). If a person doesn’t seem to understand your worth, it may be shortsightedness, but it also may be that you have yet to impart the bigger vision. Let people know the whole of you as you understand yourself right now.
