For the second time this year Venus and Uranus form a lucky angle to one another, welcoming good energy and positive change to the realm of relationships. You may not think something needs to change, and yet the way things naturally and effortlessly shift to accommodate life’s little surprises will enhance the experience of all.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 26). You’ll host as many people as you possibly can this year, as you’re the one people want to visit, be around, go places with and celebrate with. You’ll root for a winning team. There’s a move in February, and you’ll be a part of an important project after that. The world will be better for your involvement in this. Libra and Sagittarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 11, 24, 9, 30 and 50.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). “Love me, love my dog,” the saying goes. And yet the two, from different species, have different love requirements and it’s very possible that a person is capable of one love and not the other. The metaphor applies today.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Make no assumptions about what people can do just because they have done a thing before. The strength (or beauty or intent) exhibited in one area may not match abilities in another area.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You already know what you’re going to do. All the back and forth deliberation is a waste of energy. The real question is why must you pretend not to want what you want?
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You’re in the mood to take a risk, but you also have a healthy respect for the danger involved. Much will be accomplished here through deference and reverence, which seems like sublimation but is actually action.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Well, it turns out that people are much more complicated and mysterious than you thought. You’re a “people,” too, and your mysteries aren’t just for them to figure out; they are also for you to figure out.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Loved ones will need assurance of your loyalty. Loyalty is a hard thing to give, actually. Loyalty is always built on what stands before. Make sure what stands before is rock solid.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Jokes don’t come out of nowhere. There’s a basis and it’s worth looking into. Poke around at your humor as though it’s a clue to your deeper beliefs. It is.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Dominant forces are alive in your realm; they’re best observed as a fighter would observe the boxing ring of his future opponent. Sit back and learn about what you’ll deal with in the future.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Mood shifts don’t necessarily mean you’re moody. In today’s case, you’re emotionally intelligent and processing what’s happening instead of pretending you feel some way other than the way you feel.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Though people may profess to prefer to be shown love in certain ways, they also might not know themselves as much as they think they do. Give love the way you want to instead of worrying about catering your attention.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The supermarket line with the fewest number of people isn’t always the shortest wait time. Complications can ensue and those take time to sort out. The best route today isn’t the shortest one, but the least complicated one.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). A better system will make you stronger. You’ll no longer waste your energy on the parts of a job that don’t pay you back. You’ll spend time on the right things and build them up.Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.