Here comes a lesson courtesy of the Libra moon, balancer of emotions. Love and hate are not opposite feelings. The opposite of both love and hate is the same — indifference. Indifference is not to be confused with detachment. Detachment is an aware choice about the amount of space that is necessary for the health of the relationship.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 24). Though there are many trusted friends in this year’s picture, as well as a benefactor, the most important one to listen to is the quiet voice of your own heart. Only you know your best move, your most pressing priority and the heart’s desire. The more you act on your own instincts, the better you’ll trust yourself. Aquarius and Aries adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 3, 33, 28 and 1.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Be ready with interesting topics to dish, as saving a struggling conversation will not only be gracious to the other party, it will lead you to learn valuable information.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). For the situation to work, an adjustment has to be made. With directness and honesty, it’s possible the adjustment will be made only once up front. Avoid confrontation, and the adjustment will be made every day that follows.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). There will be self-doubt to overcome. Just remember that only smart people doubt themselves. Only ethical people question their own ethics. And only the most evolved face these sorts of spiritual conundrums head-on.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). How can you possibly know how you’ll feel about a thing later? You can make a good guess based on past experience, but only if you have the past experience. If not, get present experience. It will count tomorrow.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You’re happy with yourself. That’s why today, when the attention you’ve been feeling for the last few weeks is finally off of you, you can relax and enjoy your own attention.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can be hard on yourself. That’s natural. It’s also natural to give yourself a break. It’s about time, too. There’s much that’s admirable in the way you live your day-to-day. How about a little credit?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). You’ve dealt with so many people, and here comes some more. It may start to feel like they fall into categories, or worse, all blend together. That’s not great. Slow down. Take notes.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Saying no can be an act of self-love. And saying yes can be an act of self-denial. The key is to listen carefully and process thoroughly. When you feel the influence of others pushing on your psyche, pay attention. Push back.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Before the technology and law inserted so much complication into life, a person’s word was his or her honor. Now we don’t even read what we agree to anymore. Not you; not today. You’ll give consent and mean it.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). You’re getting established into new communities and circles. Say yes, and you’ll be invited a second and third time until this becomes your group. Just make sure before you agree that this is the group of which you want to be a part.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Go have some fun by yourself. It will develop the part of you that makes the most difference to your experience. When you can have fun on your own, you can bring fun just about anywhere.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Choose a challenge that is interesting and not too hard. If the challenge is too steep, eliciting a negative feeling, it will defeat the purpose, which is to lose yourself in total engagement with the task at hand.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.