Horoscopes: Aug. 9

Venus’ last big statement from the realm of Cancer speaks to matters of faith. Bigger projects will require you to hold a vision in your mind and believe in it. The impact of your work at times may seem negligible. Just remember that 100 rainfalls may not make the ocean appear any deeper, but there’s no question that the ocean is made in drops.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Your savvy prevents you from letting someone else’s representation of events hype your expectations or play into your fears. You’ll skirt the pessimists and shake the haters because a good mood is too precious a thing to waste.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There are certain clubs you really want to be a part of. Don’t wait for a good reason to interact with others; the most cursory interest in them is reason enough. Your ability to really see people is a gift to you both.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You’ve seen what happens when hearts harden. You’ve also seen hearts expand to include you or soften to envelop you in comfort. Events seem designed to help you test the flexibility and tinsel strength of your heart.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). You aim to exceed expectations, so you won’t set them so high that you won’t be able to meet them. If you can manage to have no expectations, your experience will be fresh, full and surprising.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). Your success key has to do with treating the concerns of others with the same respect you do your own. You may even be able to solve your own problems through working someone else’s for a while.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). You can ease the pressures affecting you now by changing some of the parameters of your thinking. Unrealistic expectations lead to frustration. If you got half of what you wanted, would these efforts still be worthwhile?

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). The value of something will come to light, or it will be valued in a new way. In this matter, the physical properties of the thing will be far less important than the story around it and what it represents.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Feeling seen will boost your confidence and make you see yourself as more capable. Believing in yourself changes everything. Big goals become achievable; people seem more likable; life is more enjoyable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Slow and steady is not your go-to style. You’d much rather wave a magic wand and experience instantaneous results. With the magic of technology, you just may get your wish!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Your attention and openness are gifts you reserve for those who value the privilege of knowing you well. In your own way, you’ll do some testing and determine who’s worthy of letting in.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). Though problem-solving is a strength of yours, and you don’t shy away from interesting puzzles, you’re still apt to follow the course of action that has held you in good stead: You maintain things before they become a problem.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). It takes nerve to act on your own behalf. Some may interpret your move as an affront to their own agenda. Don’t accept this logic. Being for yourself does not mean being against others.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 9). You understand people and speak to them on levels that logic cannot reach. Your influence will be powerful this year and you’ll effectively promote what you believe in and sell it on a large scale. More highlights include an ally with fantastic connections, upgraded transportation and a team that takes home the medal. Aries and Virgo adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 20, 1, 22, 4 and 15.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The lion-size voice of Whitney Houston was celebrated with well over 400 career awards including Grammys, Emmys and American Music Awards, as well as over 170 million records sold, making the big-hearted Leo one of the world’s bestselling recording artists. A passionate moon and Jupiter in Aries boasted Houston’s warrior spirit. Venus in Leo lent abiding charisma and love of entertaining.