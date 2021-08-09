Horoscopes: Aug. 9

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Even though all people are created equal, it would be perilous to ignore — and auspicious to respect — the status structures by which the tribe of humanity operates.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Gather the pertinent information. There’s much going on inside the minds of others that won’t be verbalized, though with sensitivity, you can pick up on it and respond accordingly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Mistakes were made. Enough time has passed for feelings to cool and settle. The world is full of second chances, which generally go to those with the guts to ask for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No one understands the issue as well as you do. Explain to people who have reason to care. Matching your message to the audience is an art. If you don’t get it right, keep trying.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Relationships change form though the love itself is neither the same nor different. There’s a blossoming when the conditions invite openness and, under colder conditions, the relationship folds into itself and waits.