Horoscopes: Aug. 9

On the quest to become more attractive, people will spend their hard-earned money on any number of methods, potions and possessions. As she opposes Neptune, Venus, the beauty goddess, reminds us that profound forms of beauty can’t be bought with dollars. Rather, they are earned through disciplines like gratitude, optimism and kindness.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). You’ll pick up a new skill. There’s no luck involved here — only well-directed attention. Imitate the master. Follow directions, then practice until you own it.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You have choices to make and actions to take on your way to solving a problem. If you consult everyone along the way, it will get complicated. Better to ask for forgiveness than permission.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Unless you’re getting paid for your opinion, there’s no need to offer criticism. Don’t take offense where none was given. Follow these two rules and you’ll grow in power and influence.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). People will express themselves in confusing ways. You’ll feel as though you’re watching an art film — creatively inspired as you try to piece together the meaning.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To avoid being a target for the slings of other people’s jealousy and the arrows of their insecurity, don’t display your talents too broadly. Choose your audience carefully and show them just enough.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Even though all people are created equal, it would be perilous to ignore — and auspicious to respect — the status structures by which the tribe of humanity operates.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Gather the pertinent information. There’s much going on inside the minds of others that won’t be verbalized, though with sensitivity, you can pick up on it and respond accordingly.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Mistakes were made. Enough time has passed for feelings to cool and settle. The world is full of second chances, which generally go to those with the guts to ask for them.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). No one understands the issue as well as you do. Explain to people who have reason to care. Matching your message to the audience is an art. If you don’t get it right, keep trying.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Relationships change form though the love itself is neither the same nor different. There’s a blossoming when the conditions invite openness and, under colder conditions, the relationship folds into itself and waits.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You organize like a pro, prioritize like a genius and quickly understand what it will take to get to the goal. These talents of yours are highly sought after — though most pleasingly applied to your own projects.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Don’t shrink from an intimidating challenge. Gather information instead. When you understand the nature of a thing, it will liberate you from your fear of it. You’ll feel empowered to interact and gain higher levels of experience.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 9). You’ll extend your love with gusto, creating a powerfully charged atmosphere in which all around you will thrive. You’ll realize your team is shy a few members. You’ll put an attractive energy into the world and quickly build something beautiful. Fall sees you effectively promoting and selling on a large scale. Taurus and Aquarius adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 26, 2, 36, 14 and 5.