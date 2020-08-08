Horoscopes: Aug. 8

The world’s first atomic theory of the universe was formulated by the ancient Greek scientist Democritus around 400 BC, though much of his work was ignored or openly disparaged by rival philosophers such as Plato. A lunar square to Jupiter recalls how people can take a really long time to come around to what’s bright and true.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 8). You don’t have to prove anything. You come to a deep understanding of your inherent worthiness. Crystal clarity of mind allows you to do what is important instead of what you think will bring you up to the world’s standard. Yours is the only standard that matters. To live in accordance with it will make you rich in every way. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 5, 38, 14 and 28.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Striving to offer acceptance is admirable, but it really doesn’t have to be that hard. You’re most attracted to those who don’t have trouble letting go of some ego in order to try and understand another person.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’re still making excuses, then it’s time to ask for real: Do you want it, or do you just want to feel like you want it? Happiness will follow your honest answer to this question.