Horoscopes: Aug. 8

The world’s first atomic theory of the universe was formulated by the ancient Greek scientist Democritus around 400 BC, though much of his work was ignored or openly disparaged by rival philosophers such as Plato. A lunar square to Jupiter recalls how people can take a really long time to come around to what’s bright and true.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAY (Aug. 8). You don’t have to prove anything. You come to a deep understanding of your inherent worthiness. Crystal clarity of mind allows you to do what is important instead of what you think will bring you up to the world’s standard. Yours is the only standard that matters. To live in accordance with it will make you rich in every way. Virgo and Scorpio adore you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 5, 38, 14 and 28.
ARIES (March 21-April 19). Striving to offer acceptance is admirable, but it really doesn’t have to be that hard. You’re most attracted to those who don’t have trouble letting go of some ego in order to try and understand another person.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20). If you’re still making excuses, then it’s time to ask for real: Do you want it, or do you just want to feel like you want it? Happiness will follow your honest answer to this question.
GEMINI (May 21-June 21). People are often kept on a righteous road by the threat of unhappy consequences associated with straying from the path. It’s fine, but not as ideal as choosing a path because it’s where you want to be.
CANCER (June 22-July 22). You can’t lose by talking to people. Talking with friends and loved ones is fortifying. Talking with strangers is exciting or informative. Both have benefits that reach into the future.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You are like a candle that can light dozens, or even hundreds, more candles, giving them the gift of fire and light without diminishing anything that is yours.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). What you do on behalf of others will be much easier for you than executing an entirely selfish plan. However, you should rethink your definition of selfishness. If it makes you happy, why is it automatically considered selfish?
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Most of the people around you now are making assessments within a narrow scope of understanding. Do not fear their disapproval and neither should you thrill to their approval.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). There is nothing wrong with pleasure or pain but living according to what feels good or bad is a precarious way to go. To live by an ideal is to do what it takes to uphold that ideal regardless of how it feels.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Things will go undiscussed and maybe this is for the best. Words will have a way of reducing an experience. Besides, it is too soon to define and name all that’s going on.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Being willing to lose leads to all sorts of things. It can make you a gambler, a lover, an adult. Being willing to lose and then not losing at all will be today’s most astonishing event.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). You question not only your actions but also your interpretation of those actions, and it is in your honest response to this deeper level of inquiry honesty that you will find freedom.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). Your adaptability is never in question from anyone who knows you well. Those who don’t know you will be very curious, and then utterly amazed, at how versatile you can be when the situation calls for it.
Holiday Mathis is the author of “Rock Your Stars.” To write to her, please go to www.creators.com and click on “Write the Author” on the Holiday Mathis page, or send her a postcard in the mail. To find out more about Holiday Mathis and read her past columns, visit the CreatorsSyndicate Web page at www.creators.com.
