Horoscopes: Aug. 8

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). Thinking ahead will be productive. Revel in future fantasies both reasonable and impossible. Planning that takes hours will save days of work. Let your mind dance inside the challenge.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Consider the effects of exposure. If you are illuminated for too long, flying too close to the sun through excessive publicity or dealing with other such demands on people’s attention, burnout is certain.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). When you say to yourself, “I don’t want this,” what you are saying is that you’re attached to something else — such as a different idea of what should be happening or who you are. Happiness is letting go of attachments to accept what is.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). To outsiders, you look busy, but you don’t feel like you’re expending a bunch of effort. It turns out that doing what you love, putting good things in the world and creating opportunities for others charges you up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). In theory, it wouldn’t be too hard to acquiesce to what’s being asked of you. And yet, you resist due to something like justice, principle or the desire to restore balance.