Horoscopes: Aug. 7

The sun, moon and Mercury all ride on the back of the lion now, their sway felt in our regal attitudes toward even the most mundane aspects of life. Approach getting dressed or eating lunch or having a short walk or conversation with the grace and nobility of one executing a royal duty, and then ready yourself for results most fortunate.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). When you don’t have the patience to sit through the lecture or read the book, dive in and learn by doing. Mistakes make the best teachers anyway! Their lessons are relevant by nature, brief, thorough and acute.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). There is certainly a mystical aspect to what you are taking on, but it’s not worth thinking about now, let alone trying to describe it to others, as it’s unexplainable. Live it and love it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Because you believe that everyone is great in a different way, you wouldn’t value your own efforts while devaluing the efforts of another. You’ll have to search for the value that isn’t readily apparent.