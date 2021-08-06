Horoscopes: Aug. 6

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). To some degree you can choose your teachers and your students, though life will surprise you in this regard. You’ll get the equivalent of a weird substitute or rambunctious pupil and make the most of it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). The work feels like a grind because it is. But at least it’s a grind that matters, as it feeds and fortifies you and others. This gets harder before it gets easier, but heavenly forces will eventually come to your aid.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). That which disturbs you also interests you. Do you dare look into it? A tiny peek will be an interesting exercise in your sensory and emotional responses. One small dose can start your process of immunity.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Humility must be cultivated. Without it, we are prone to mistakes of arrogance. The things we are so certain of become dangerous. A humble heart purifies your personal atmosphere and all you do there.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Just because you have the right of way doesn’t mean you should proceed. It’s best to proceed, head on a swivel, ready to yield, speed up and do whatever assists the flow.