Horoscopes: Aug. 5

It’s like we’re taking one step at a time down an enormous and eternal Archimedes’ screw. No matter how familiar the scene, or how convinced you are you’ve done it before, you haven’t. Each step is new. Stop thinking in terms of a destination, and warm yourself in this perfectly enjoyable moment of the Leo sun.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). One way to conquer fear is to learn all you can about what you are afraid of. Look at it; get involved with it; figure out its mechanics and preferences, what it needs and, most importantly, what it’s afraid of.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). How you feel around people will make a huge difference. Ideally, you have people around you who help you stay loose, creative and solution-oriented.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). Don’t leave yourself an out. Go for the hike, not the treadmill, which can be abandoned on a whim at any moment. Once you commit to the hike, however far in you get, that’s the distance you’ll have to go to get back.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Praise is like food. A certain amount is required. The more nutrient-dense, the better. But praise too sweet, empty or overabundant may be gratifyingly useless or even treacherous. Be disciplined in your give and take.